Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 9,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDRV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

