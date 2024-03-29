YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YS opened at $0.72 on Friday. YS Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma ( NASDAQ:YS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YS Biopharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.