Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 10.7 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

