Ballast Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $206.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

