North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSE opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

