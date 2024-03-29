The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

