Ballast Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballast Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

