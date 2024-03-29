Ballast Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $175.27 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

