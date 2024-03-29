Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,605 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
