Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 369,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 93,303 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evotec from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

