Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,758 shares changing hands.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $825,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

