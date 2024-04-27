Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $19.41 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.7605 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

