Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 65.6% in April

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.