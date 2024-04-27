Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 65.6% in April

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
