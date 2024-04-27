iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 46,709 shares.The stock last traded at $84.86 and had previously closed at $85.58.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

