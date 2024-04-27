Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Gap Down to $129.93

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.93, but opened at $122.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF shares last traded at $124.65, with a volume of 107,474 shares.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.