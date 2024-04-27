Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 203,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 161,024 shares.The stock last traded at $99.22 and had previously closed at $99.78.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $378,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

