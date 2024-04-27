JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Up 6.9%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 351,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 487,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.