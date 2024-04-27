TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 4.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.79. 4,641,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,076,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,353,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 433,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,582,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 801,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.