Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,371,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,182 shares.The stock last traded at $4.09 and had previously closed at $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

