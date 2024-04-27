T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 87,776 shares.The stock last traded at $33.59 and had previously closed at $34.12.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $544.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.