Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 9,184 shares.The stock last traded at $7.61 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research firms have commented on VALN. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

