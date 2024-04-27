New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,685,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,971 shares.The stock last traded at $80.52 and had previously closed at $77.08.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EDU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.