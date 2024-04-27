New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,685,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,971 shares.The stock last traded at $80.52 and had previously closed at $77.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

