Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 220,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

