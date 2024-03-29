Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

