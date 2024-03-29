Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 45,400.0% in March

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 45,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

