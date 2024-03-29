Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 45,400.0% in March

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 45,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Bear Creek Mining
