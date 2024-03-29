StockNews.com Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Hold

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,144,504 shares of company stock worth $333,945,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $68,934,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.