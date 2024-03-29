Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 42,866.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of APM opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

