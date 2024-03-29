C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Posts Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 21.16%.
C3is Price Performance
C3is stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. C3is has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
About C3is
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C3is
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.