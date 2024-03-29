Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

