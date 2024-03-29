Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

