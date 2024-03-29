Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDFGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore driller reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Stock Performance

Vantage Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Vantage Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Earnings History for Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.