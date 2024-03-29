Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

