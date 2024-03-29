Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.95 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $358.64 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.43 and a 200-day moving average of $390.13.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.85.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

