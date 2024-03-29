Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $55.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cactus by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 291,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cactus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

