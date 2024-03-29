Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE opened at $2.68 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

