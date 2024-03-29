Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.31.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $950.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.43.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
