EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

EPAM stock opened at $275.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

