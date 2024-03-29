Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Grows By 100.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WTFCP opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

