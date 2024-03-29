Contrasting Jushi (JUSHF) & Its Rivals

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Jushi to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -214.72% -10.10% Jushi Competitors -57.31% -62.01% -9.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.20 Jushi Competitors $288.56 million -$160.62 million -10.45

This table compares Jushi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jushi’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jushi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 Jushi Competitors 242 535 859 66 2.44

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Jushi’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Jushi competitors beat Jushi on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

