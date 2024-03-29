Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $39.71

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Chuy’s has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

