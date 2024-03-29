Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.67 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

