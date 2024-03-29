RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
RH Stock Up 17.2 %
Shares of RH stock opened at $347.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.20. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.07.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.
