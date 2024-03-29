WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

