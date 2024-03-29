CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $403.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

