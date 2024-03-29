Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,022 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.15 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

