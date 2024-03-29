Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY) to Issue Dividend of $1.33 on May 17th

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.3347 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.16.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $379.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

