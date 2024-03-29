Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

