Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 57,475 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,475 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.