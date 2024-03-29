Erik Hellum Sells 1,480 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $16,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.5 %

TSQ opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.37%.

Several research firms have commented on TSQ. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Townsquare Media

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.