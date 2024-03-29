Ian Neal Acquires 15,000 Shares of LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Stock

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Neal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,175.00 ($7,303.92).

Ian Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Ian Neal bought 25,000 shares of LaserBond stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,750.00 ($12,254.90).

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.

LaserBond Company Profile

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits.

